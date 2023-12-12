Kids will love it: recipe for chocolate gingerbread with honey

Chocolate gingerbread with honey is associated with Christmas holidays. Honey and spices are added to them, making them incredibly flavorful. The recipe was shared by the portal Shuba.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 250 g

Baking powder - 10 g

Cocoa powder - 20 g

Butter - 100 g

Sugar - 120 g

Honey - 120 g

Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

Ground cinnamon - 5 g

Ground dried ginger - 5 g

Vanilla sugar - 10 g

For glaze:

Egg white - 1 pc.

Powdered sugar - 150 g

Water - 50 ml

Method of preparation:

Beat soft butter with a mixer with sugar until puffy. Add honey, egg, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla sugar and beat again.

Sift the flour with the baking powder and cocoa. Mix the liquid and dry mixes together and knead the dough. Wrap it in clingfilm and put it in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Sprinkle the work surface with flour and roll out the dough to a thickness of 5 mm. Use the molds to cut out the shapes. Cover a baking tray with baking parchment, place the cookies on it and put them in an oven preheated to 180°C for 6-8 minutes.

Glaze: beat the protein with a mixer, slowly adding the powdered sugar. At the end, add the warm water and whisk until glossy and homogeneous.

