Warming deliciousness: recipe for hot chocolate with cognac

Chocolate with cognac according to the recipe from Shuba is not only warming, but also delicious. Cognac advantageously emphasizes the taste of chocolate.

Daily video

Ingredients:

Cognac - 45 ml

Syrup - 20 ml

Vanilla extract -3 g

Hot chocolate -150 ml

Cream 35% -30 ml

Ground nutmeg - to taste.

Protect from viruses and strengthen immunity: How to prepare natural tea with spices

Method of preparation:

Pour brandy into a glass, add syrup, vanilla extract and hot chocolate. Stir well.

Top with whipped cream.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for pomegranate mulled wine.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !