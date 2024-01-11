Do cats really hate people: what scientists say

Cat owners may have heard this stereotypical statement: cats don't love us like dogs do. They just use us to fulfill their needs and don't care if we live or die.

Research shows that cats can actually love us, but in their own way. They are not as expressive in their emotions as dogs, and they need a greater level of independence, writes Live Science.

In a 2015 study, neuroscientists found that levels of the hormone oxytocin, which is associated with love and affection, increased in both cats and dogs after being petted. However, the amount of oxytocin was much higher in dogs than in cats.

In a 2021 study, researchers surveyed 3994 cat owners and found that about half had a close emotional relationship with their cats. These relationships were similar to those people have with other people they love.

The study also found that cats gravitate toward people who read their subtle behavioral cues and allow them to choose and control how much they are interested. Cats don't like to be drawn to and become hostile or actively avoid people who force interaction.

So, do cats love us? The answer is yes, but in their own way. They are not as expressive as dogs, and they need a greater level of independence. But if you are willing to meet their needs, you can create a close and loving relationship with them.

