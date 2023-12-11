Thanks to this home spray, you'll have to forget about the problem of electrified hair during the cold season, when a hat is a must-have to protect you from the cold. If you are having difficulty maintaining a perfect hairstyle due to static electricity, here is a simple and home remedy to help you overcome this problem.

Usually, wearing a hat can cause your hair to become electrified and look inconsistent, writes the Telegraph. However, regular use of conditioners designed for your hair type can help reduce the effects of static electricity, especially on thin and smooth strands in winter.

If you want to maintain your hairstyle after taking off your hat, you may also find it useful to use a homemade spray. You only need four ingredients to make it: distilled water, vinegar, glycerin, and your favorite essential oil.

Simply spray this spray on your hat before leaving the house and you will notice that your hair is left incredibly smooth and not electrified. It only takes a few minutes to prepare this spray, and you can enjoy a flawless hairstyle even on the coldest days.

