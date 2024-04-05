Many Ukrainian families have a tradition of washing windows before Easter. In order to achieve perfect glass cleanliness, it is not necessary to use chemical means.

There is an ecological and affordable alternative. We are talking about corn starch. This simple ingredient, which is always on hand, has unique properties that make it an excellent window cleaner, Always Immaculate writes.

Unique properties of corn starch for washing windows:

Small granules of cornstarch gently remove dirt and dust without scratching the glass. Starch absorbs moisture, leaving the windows without cracks. This product does not harm glass and is safe for people with sensitive skin. In addition, starch pollutes the environment.

How to wash windows with starch

Take 1/2 cup of cornstarch and 4 cups of warm water. Add 1/4 cup of white vinegar. You can also add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a pleasant smell in the house.

Mix cornstarch with warm water until completely dissolved. Add white vinegar and essential oil (optional). Mix the solution and pour it into a spray bottle.

How to wash windows with cornstarch:

Spray the solution on the window. Wipe it in a circular motion with a clean microfiber cloth. Rinse it with clean water. Dry it with a dry microfiber cloth.

Advantages of using corn starch:

Effectively removes dirt, grease and dilutions.

Safe for all types of glass.

Non-toxic and biodegradable.

Affordable and economical.

Additional tips: you can use a soft sponge to remove persistent dirt.

