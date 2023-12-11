No knife in 3 seconds: How to peel a kiwi quickly (video)

Oleksandr Ohorodnikov, author of the popular Ukrainian blog "Beautiful recipes. Humor. Motivation", based in Sweden and dedicated to culinary and life aspects, has shared a useful DIY trick for peeling a kiwi from its skin using a regular teaspoon.

In his Instagram post, the blogger asked his readers about their favorite fruits, while revealing that he is particularly partial to a variety of fruits, except perhaps grapefruit.

"Apparently, grapefruit is not very strong, but will also go away if there is nothing but it," Ogorodnikov joked.

The professional chef himself advised how to quickly and efficiently separate the kiwi pulp from its peel without using either a knife or cutting it in half. This simple know-hack consists of cutting both ends of the fruit, after which you should advance under the peel with a teaspoon and rotate it around the fruit. After that, gently extract the pulp with the teaspoon and the fruit comes out through one of the cuts with great comfort.

