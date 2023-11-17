How to peel a pumpkin in just 20 seconds: a life hack that will save you a lot of time

Peeling a pumpkin can be time-consuming, but TikTok bloggers offer an efficient and quick way to do it in 20 seconds.

Daily video

The video from @brunchwithbabs provides a practical life hack, especially relevant in the fall when pumpkin is used in many culinary recipes.

Read also: Pumpkin tea: a delicious drink that will warm you up in the cold

Before you start peeling the pumpkin, make a few punctures with a fork. Next, put it in the microwave for three minutes. After that, when you take it out of the oven, the pumpkin will be ready for quick and easy peeling without any hassle.

Try this trick and you'll be amazed at how quickly you can prepare a pumpkin for use in a variety of culinary preparations.

Earlier, we told you how to make pumpkin marmalade. This healthy dessert should be consumed in moderation.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!