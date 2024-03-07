Archaeologists have discovered a unique artifact in Çatalhoyuk, south-central Turkey, a loaf of bread that is 8600 years old. The bread was in a structure resembling an oven. This place is known as one of the oldest known urban settlement regions in the world.

The fist-sized loaf was found near a damaged oven. Radiocarbon analysis showed that it dates back to about 6600 BC. This is the oldest bread found in the world, Greek Reporter writes.

The study emphasizes the importance of the Anatolian region, especially Çatalhöyük, for the study of early human development. The discovery shows that people were baking bread much earlier than previously thought. It also provides insight into the diet and cooking techniques of the Neolithic period.

"This is an unprecedented discovery," said Salih Kavak, a professor at Gaziantep University who participated in the analysis.

"This is the oldest known bread-like sample," the scientist added.

