Archaeologists find fossils of a rare tree that grew on Earth 350 million years ago (photo)

Paleontologists have made an impressive discovery - they have found fossils of a previously unknown species of tree that existed on Earth 350 million years ago.

This prehistoric giant not only represents a new species, but also a completely new group or genus of plants, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology.

The discovery, named Sanfordiacaulis densifolia, is striking in its size and unusual structure. Its growth form resembles a "bottle brush" with a thick trunk on which 250 leaves were densely packed. This unique design allowed the tree to have a crown about 6 meters in diameter.

Scientists believe that Sanfordiacaulis densifolia grew along a rift lake in a subtropical or tropical climate. Earthquakes may have caused the trees to fall into the lake, where they have been preserved for millions of years.

This discovery provides valuable information about the structure of forests 350 million years ago. It turns out that in addition to the tall trees that formed the crown, there was also an undergrowth of smaller trees.

Sanfordiacaulis densifolia is an example of an evolutionary "experiment" when plants tried different forms of growth. This species did not stand the test of time, but its fossilization gives us an idea of the richness and diversity of early forests.

Paleontologists believe that the discovery of Sanfordiacaulis densifolia is a "completely unique" event, as such fossils are extremely rare.

