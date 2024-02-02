In the United Arab Emirates, archaeologists have discovered a pottery jug with a collection of treasures. The find included several gold Roman coins, some local bronze currency, and a bronze bracelet.

Daily video

The jug and its contents date back to 1800 years ago. It is reported by The Wichita Eagle.

Researchers discovered the jug during excavations at the Tell Abraq archaeological site in Umm al-Quwain. Among the most interesting finds were gold coins, which were the first of their kind for the region.

Archaeologists say that one of the most important finds during the excavations was a fully preserved building dating back to the first and second centuries AD. The building contained a single square room, and it was linked to several other finds, including the "most surprising" discovery.

The jug could have been a ritual offering, and the building could have been a cult center. Experts believe that the Roman coins, known as "Uri", were minted in France and spread eastward through the extensive Roman trade network.

The gold coins depict Tiberius, who was Roman emperor from 14 to 37 AD. The discovery marks a turning point in the understanding of the ancient site, pointing to its important religious role and involvement in trade networks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!