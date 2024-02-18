During excavations in England, archaeologists from Oxford Archaeology made an incredible discovery: a chicken egg, which is about 1700 years old, with an intact yolk and protein.

The egg was found in a wishing well dating back to the Roman era near the town of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, IFLScience writes.

Scientists note that it is incredibly rare for an egg to remain intact for 17 centuries. Usually, even "getting a whole egg home from the supermarket in one piece can be difficult."

Scientists believe that this Aylesbury egg is the first discovery of its kind in Roman Britain and may even be the oldest unintentionally preserved bird egg in the world.

It is noted that the Romans often used eggs in burials and as offerings to the gods. Perhaps this cluster of eggs, in which the Aylesbury egg was found, was one such gift.

In addition to the eggs, archaeologists also found a wicker basket, pottery vessels, coins, leather shoes, and animal bones near Aylesbury.

