5 sweets you can eat while dieting and not get fat

Do you want to indulge and lose weight? It is really possible! There are many goodies that will not only not harm your figure, but will also bring benefits.

Daily video

However, there are sweets that can be eaten even on a diet. Yes, this is not a myth! The list of such "dietary" products was shared in the RadioTrek publication.

Read also: Three options for a delicious dinner that will help you lose weight

Here are 5 of them:

1. Marshmallow

But not just any! Choose marshmallows on agar-agar. It improves liver function, saturates the body with iodine and calcium. But it is better to eat marshmallows on gelatin carefully, because they are higher in calories.

2. Marmalade

This dessert is usually made from fruit puree, so it is rich in vitamins, micro- and macro-elements.

3. Natural honey

A real treasure trove of useful substances! It contains vitamins, pantothenic and folic acid, calcium, magnesium, iron, iodine and much more. Doctors recommend eating up to 2 tablespoons of honey per day.

4. Bitter chocolate

Dark chocolate is not only tasty, but also healthy. It stimulates the brain, improves memory, slows down aging. If you are losing weight, choose chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 80%.

5. Fruits

It is best to eat them in the morning. It is better to eat berries in the evening. These products are a great substitute for sugar.

We will remind you that we have already written about which 5 products should be included in your diet.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!