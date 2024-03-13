Laziness is not just an unwillingness to do something, but a whole set of habits that prevent us from achieving success. Here are 15 signs that will help you understand if you are a lazy person and give you an impetus to change.

Daily video

If you recognize yourself in some of these signs, don't feel bad. It means you have the potential to change. Start small: set small goals, follow a daily routine, exercise, read books. Over time, you will be able to get rid of laziness and achieve success, writes Meta.

Read also: Scientists have studied the effects of e-cigarettes: The chance of infertility in women increases by 50%

1. Lots of excuses, complaints, and accusations:

A lazy person will always find an excuse why they can't or don't want to do something. He will blame others for his failures and complain about life.

2. Spending more time on leisure than on work:

Lazy people don't value time and can spend hours on the phone, watching TV shows, or just doing nothing.

3. Inability to complete tasks:

A lazy person often gives up halfway through, lacks the patience and perseverance to see things through.

4. Indiscipline:

It is difficult for a lazy person to organize their time and daily routine. They don't like to plan and often put things off for later.

5. Procrastination:

A lazy person is a master of procrastination. He/she constantly puts off important things for later, looking for excuses and justifications.

6. Neglect of physical health:

Lazy people often lead a sedentary lifestyle, do not exercise, and do not monitor their health.

7. Ignoring personal growth:

Lazy people do not strive for development and self-improvement. They are satisfied with their current life and do not want to change anything.

8. Lack of self-confidence:

Lazy people often don't believe in themselves and their abilities. They think they can't achieve anything, so they don't even try.

9. Escape from responsibility:

Lazy people don't want to be responsible for their actions and deeds. It's easier for them to shift responsibility to others.

10. Lack of initiative:

Lazy people do not take initiative. They are more comfortable when everything is done for them.

11. Easy to give up:

A lazy person does not like difficulties. At the first obstacles, he gives up and abandons what he has started.

12. Comfortable in dependence:

Lazy people are often dependent on other people. They do not want to take care of themselves, they are more comfortable when someone takes care of them.

13. Looking for easy ways:

A lazy person is always looking for ways to make work easier, even if it compromises quality.

14. No sense of urgency:

Lazy people do not value time. They don't care when they need to do something, they can always put it off until later.

15. "Busy" but unable to account for time:

Lazy people often pretend to be very busy, but in reality, they are just wasting time doing useless things.

Earlier, longevity researcher Dan Buettner discovered the "healthiest breakfast in the world".

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!