Why broken dishes bring good luck: superstitions in Ukrainian culture

UAportal has prepared an article about the role of superstitions and prohibitions in shaping cultural identity and preserving cultural continuity. Superstitions and prohibitions are deeply rooted in Ukrainian culture and are passed down from generation to generation.

The Horseshoe

Popular superstition in Ukrainian culture is the belief in the power of the horseshoe. Ukrainians believe that hanging a horseshoe over the entrance to a house will bring good luck and scare away evil spirits. The horseshoe should be hung with the open end up to bring good luck to the house.

Read also: Trees that take energy - what trees should not be planted near the house

Smashing dishes

Video of the day

Smashing dishes is another common superstition in Ukrainian culture. It is believed that smashing dishes brings good luck and drives away evil spirits. This superstition is often practiced during weddings and other celebrations.

The tradition of breaking dishes dates back to ancient times when ceramics were used to store food and water. Ukrainians believed that breaking dishes released the spirit of food or water and brought good luck.

Birthday.

In addition, Ukrainians believe that it is bad luck to celebrate a birthday early. It is believed that celebrating a birthday too early brings bad luck and can lead to a shorter life.

See also: If a bird flies into the house - what are the superstitions and signs associated with birds

Putting bread on the table upside down

Putting bread upside down on the table is another common superstition in Ukrainian culture. It is believed to bring bad luck.

The tradition of placing bread upside down on the table dates back to ancient times when bread was considered a sacred food. Ukrainians believed that upside-down bread showed disrespect for the spirits of the earth and brought bad luck.

Recall that a flower lover wants her flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!