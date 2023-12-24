How to remove paint stains from fabric at home

UAportal has told you about valuable tips for removing oil paint from fabric. Consider these methods to effectively clean your clothes.

Daily video

Laundry soap

To save jeans or a jacket stained with paint, start by scraping off excess paint with a dull knife or a spoon. Apply a generous amount of laundry soap or liquid detergent directly to the stained area and rub it in gently. Leave on for 10 minutes and then rinse off with warm water.

Solvent

For stubborn oil paint stains, try using a solvent such as rubbing alcohol. Dampen a clean cloth with the liquid and gently wipe the stained area, moving from the outside to the center. Rinse the garment thoroughly with warm water.

Baking soda

To remove oil paint stains on jeans or a jacket, make a solution of baking soda and warm water. Apply this mixture directly to the stained area and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

See also: How to remove blueberry stains from clothes: useful tips and alternative methods

Then use a brush to gently rub the stain in a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and repeat the procedure if necessary. Finally, wash the product as normal.

Stain remover

Apply the stain remover directly to the stain, rub it in gently and leave it on for the recommended time. Then rinse the product thoroughly.

Tips for prevention

When working with oil paints, prevention is key. Wear appropriate protective clothing and cover your work surface to minimize spills or leaks.

As a reminder, we've already told you how to properly wash your collar and cuffs to keep them looking their best.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!