Liquid wallpaper: pros and cons to consider before buying

Liquid wallpaper has gained popularity in interior design due to its unique properties. UAportal shares why it is an interesting alternative to traditional wallpapers and what advantages and disadvantages are there.

Daily video

Advantages

Ease of application. Liquid wallpaper is easy to apply to walls and ceilings, saving time and effort compared to traditional wallpaper. Their texture provides a seamless application without the need for careful preparation.

They hide imperfections. Unlike traditional wallpaper, liquid wallpaper can effectively hide imperfections on the surface, creating a smooth and polished look. This makes them a great option for old or damaged walls.

Read also: How to lay laminate flooring at home: repair tips

Environmental friendliness. Liquid wallpaper is breathable, allowing moisture to evaporate and preventing the formation of mold and mildew. In addition, they are made from natural materials, which makes them an environmentally friendly option for interior design.

Cons

Limited selection of colors. Liquid wallpaper is often available in a limited range of colors, which may not suit everyone's preferences.

Price. Liquid wallpaper can be more expensive than traditional wallpaper, which can be a deterrent for budget-conscious consumers. The cost of professional installation can also affect the total cost.

Maintenance and repair. Although liquid wallpaper is durable, repairing it in case of damage can be difficult. Any tinting or reapplication may not be in harmony with the existing coating, which may result in the need to redo the entire surface.

Earlier, we wrote about 20 life hacks that will help you clean your apartment faster.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!