Rabbit in Velouté sauce with smoked pear: an exquisite dish

Smoked pear is an unusual but very pleasant flavor in savory dishes. And you can surprise your foreign friends with this dish – I'm sure they've never tasted it before.

Daily video

By the way, you often ask about my dishes and pans that I use in everyday life – I always answer:

For the recipe:

4 rabbit hind legs (1kg)

- 150g of onions

- a couple of cloves of garlic

- 75g of white dry wine

- 5 pieces of smoked pear

- salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme

- frying oil, water

For the sauce:

Roux: 25g flour

25g of butter

And 100-125g of cream 30%

Fry the legs in oil until golden brown over medium heat, and then fry the finely chopped onion in the same pan

I return the rabbit to the pan, add sliced garlic, herbs, white wine, salt, and black and allspice peppers, smoked pear, and pour water or vegetable broth almost to the top

simmering on low heat

1-1.5 hours, depending on the age of the rabbit, until almost ready.

I take out the rabbit and the pear. I rub the resulting broth with onions through a sieve and add cream (or homemade sour cream).

Roux sauce: (toasted flour in butter) and I make a gravy, a kind of Velouté sauce.

Add the Roux itself gradually so that the sauce is not thick, but light and silky, return the rabbit to the pan, pour the sauce over it, add chopped carrots as a garnish, and simmer under the lid for another 20-25 minutes. And it's ready.

can be served with nuts or toasted poppy seeds and sprinkled with freshly chopped herbs

you can try prunes instead of pears, but then leave them in the dish

Enjoy!