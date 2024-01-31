Windows 12: What we know and when to expect it

UAportal has reported that Windows 12, the next expected operating system from Microsoft, will be released no earlier than 2025. Originally scheduled for launch in 2024, the American corporation postponed and made some adjustments to its plans.

What is known

According to Neowin, a detailed analysis of the release schedule of major Windows 11 updates suggests that the release of the operating system codenamed Hudson Valley will be postponed. This conclusion is based on the fact that the upcoming version 24H2 is expected to introduce more innovations compared to the previous update 23H2.

Consequently, Microsoft is unlikely to complete the development of Windows 12 by next fall, as previously planned, and has decided to postpone its release to 2025.

Reorganization.

The release of Windows 12 in 2024 will face obstacles due to a large-scale reorganization of workflows within Microsoft.

