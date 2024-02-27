Windows 10 or Windows 11: which operating system to choose

Comparison of Windows 10 and Windows 11 reveals significant differences and notable achievements. UAportal has told you more about these two operating systems.

Daily video

Interface

Windows 11 has a more modern and elegant design compared to Windows 10. The Start menu is now in the center, and it has a more organized and visually appealing look. The overall user interface is more intuitive and easier to navigate.

Efficiency and speed

Windows 11 is optimized for faster operation and improved performance compared to Windows 10. It uses fewer resources, has better virtual desktop management, and offers better gaming performance with support for DirectStorage and Auto HDR. These improvements make it a highly efficient and fast operating system for a variety of tasks and applications.

Compatibility

Windows 11 offers better compatibility with new hardware and software, allowing users to easily integrate different devices and applications. It also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, enabling easy communication and collaboration, as well as increasing overall productivity and user experience.

Security

Windows 11 includes enhanced security features such as hardware-based security, Windows Hello, and improved encryption to better protect user data and privacy. These improvements provide users with additional peace of mind and confidence in the security of their personal information.

Earlier, UAportal told you what to choose to protect the iPhone display.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!