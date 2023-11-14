Going beyond cooking: atypical ways to use turmeric

UAportal found out that turmeric is much more than just a kitchen product. We are going to tell you about unexpected ways to use the aromatic spice in everyday life.

Turmeric as a skin care ingredient

To keep your skin young, make homemade turmeric masks. Mix turmeric with water and apply to cleansed skin for 20 minutes. Repeat the procedure twice a week.

Turmeric also helps fight rashes. Apply the spice to pimples to eliminate skin imperfections faster.

Turmeric as a dye

Surprise your family with interesting dishes. Add a small amount of turmeric to boiling pasta to get a nice yellow color. Turmeric can also be used to color eggs.

Turmeric's help with colds

Turmeric can treat the first symptoms of a cold. Make a healthy drink by adding equal proportions of turmeric and ginger to boiling water. This tea will help to overcome the common cold.

