Apple's generative AI release: what is known and when to expect it

UAportal reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company will release software with artificial intelligence by the end of 2024. This statement was made during Apple's financial results report, where Cook noted that the software features would be available to users this year.

He emphasized that Apple is actively working on the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into its operating systems. The company devotes a significant amount of time and effort to this, preparing several "incredibly interesting" features.

However, specific details were not disclosed as the company adheres to its traditional policy of prioritizing work before discussing it. Cook assured that these details will be revealed later this year.

During the keynote, Cook expressed enthusiasm for the potential that generative AI offers Apple. Although he did not disclose any additional information, his remarks confirm the company's commitment to exploring AI advancements.

It is worth noting that public hints from Apple's CEO about future updates are relatively rare by the company's standards. This suggests that significant achievements will be introduced in the field of generative AI, which will position Apple's operating systems in the competition.

