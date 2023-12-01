You definitely didn't know it: five interesting facts about Australia

Australia is a country so far from us that this fact is the only thing most Ukrainians know about it. UAportal has prepared a selection of interesting facts about this mysterious country.

Daily video

European geographical discovery

The Australian continent, originally called New Holland, was discovered by Europeans in the 17th century. However, Dutch explorers never started developing the new territory.

Limited water resources

Australia's arid climate has caused official restrictions on water use. For example, watering grass and paths, as well as filling swimming pools, is prohibited between 10am and 4pm. These restrictions are relaxed only during the rainy season.

Capital city dispute

The largest cities of the Australian continent, Melbourne and Sydney, have long fought for the right to be called the capital of the state. To resolve the conflict, a new city was created equidistant from Melbourne and Sydney. This purpose-built city was named Canberra and is now the capital of Australia.

Read also: How to properly plan a trip, so as not to forget anything: flyhacks

Compulsory voting and census

Australian residents are legally obliged to participate in elections and the national census, unless they have a valid reason for exemption from this. Failure to fulfill this obligation can result in fines of up to AU$20 and AU$110 respectively.

Environmental protection measures

Australia has strict rules to protect its unique ecosystem. Importing vegetation, food, fur, wood, leather goods and even soil from the soles of shoes is strictly prohibited, which ensures the preservation of the country's environment.

We will remind, UAportal prepared a list of the most useful tips for traveling, which will help to save time, money and effort.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !