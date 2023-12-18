"Have you eaten rice?" instead of "How are you doing?": Five facts about South Korea

South Korea, a country mesmerized by its rapid development and cultural diversity, leaves many aspects of its society and history open to the world's perception. This country, located in southeast Asia, has a unique combination of ancient traditions and modern achievements that form its unique identity. UAportal has prepared five fascinating facts that will help you better understand this unique culture and history of South Korea.

Unconventional museums

South Korea is proud of its unique museums, some of which can be considered quite peculiar. Take for example Poopoo Land, a museum completely dedicated to everything related to human waste. Here, you can even participate in some wonderful "lane parties".

If that's not enough, there's the Hevuje Museum, which takes the form of a giant toilet. It was once the home of a former mayor who loved toilets so much that he turned his residence into a museum. Plus, visiting this museum is free.

Alternative greetings

In South Korea, instead of the traditional "How are you?" locals often ask, "Have you eaten rice?". This unique expression stems from their caring nature and genuine interest in your well-being.

Original writing

South Korea's script, Hangul, is an elegant and practical writing. It was developed based on the shapes our lips make when we pronounce individual letters. By Hangul, Koreans relied on complex Chinese characters, which was a difficult task for many.

Strict waste management

In South Korea, waste management is a serious business governed by strict regulations. Proper segregation of garbage is very important, and failure to comply can result in fines. To comply with these rules, citizens must use special trash bags available in stores and supermarkets and dispose of them in the proper containers.

Meaning of ink color

In South Korea, it is considered a cultural tradition to never write a person's name in red ink. This practice is steeped in superstition as it is believed to symbolize a near-death or already deceased person, although it may seem superstitious, this long-standing tradition is of great importance in South Korean culture and is considered highly inappropriate.

