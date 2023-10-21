A creative outburst and a desire for change awaits three zodiac signs: October 21-22 horoscope

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius for the weekend of October 21-22. These zodiac signs can count on curiosity, adaptability and resilience to guide them.

Taurus

Taurus can look forward to a positive weekend. Increased curiosity encourages exploring new ideas and taking on challenges. One should trust their instincts and follow their intuition, which will guide in the right direction.

However, Taurus may encounter some setbacks. You should not let these obstacles distract you from your own goals. You should consider them as opportunities for growth. Staying motivated and determined can overcome any difficulties.

Scorpio

Scorpios may feel a mixture of irrepressibility and a desire for change. It is recommended to embrace this curiosity and explore new avenues that align with your passions. In this way, you can discover hidden talents and opportunities for your personal growth.

Read also: the "Age of Villains" will bring great success to three zodiac signs: their lives will turn around

This period may not be the best for career growth or decision making for Scorpios. You should reevaluate your goals and adjust your strategy if necessary. Failures are temporary phenomena, so you need to have patience and perseverance to achieve your professional goals.

Aquarius

Aquarians are waiting for a busy period full of creative energy. It is important to let your imagination run wild and immerse yourself in artistic endeavors or projects that will showcase unique talents.

These days may bring turning points in Aquarius' relationships. Openness and frankness in communication can lead to significant events in relationships with loved ones.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!