Waxing or shugaring: Which procedure to choose

Learning the differences between shugaring and waxing is important when determining the method of hair removal from the body. UAportal tells you what you should know before choosing a procedure.

Daily video

The cost

Shugaring can often be more expensive than traditional waxing due to the specialized products used in the process, but the long-term cost can be lower because the results last longer and require fewer repeat treatments. Waxing, on the other hand, is usually more affordable but may require more frequent treatments.

Pain level

Many people find that shugaring is less painful than waxing because of the difference in how the two substances adhere to the hair and skin. Shugaring paste only sticks to the hair, while wax sticks to both hair and skin, which can cause more discomfort. However, pain tolerance may vary from person to person when choosing a hair removal method.

Skin sensitivity

For people with sensitive skin, waxing may be a better option because the natural ingredients are milder and less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions. Waxes often contain substances that can be aggressive to sensitive skin, leading to redness after the procedure.

Effectiveness

Both shugaring and waxing are effective hair removal methods, but some people prefer the former because it can lead to better results and a longer absence of hair on the skin. Waxing can leave stubble, especially if the hair is not removed properly.

Easy to clean up

Sugaring is known for being easier to clean than traditional waxing because the paste dissolves in water and can be easily removed from skin and clothing. Wax residue is more difficult to remove and may require special oils or solvents.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!