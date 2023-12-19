Seen from space: Five facts about the Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is one of the most prominent structures in human history, stretching over 8,851.8 kilometers and demonstrating the unprecedented achievements of ancient civilizations. UAportal has prepared the top 5 facts about the Great Wall.

An age-old miracle

The Great Wall of China is one of the greatest structures in the world. Stretching for more than 8,851.8 kilometers in northern China, it was created to protect the country from northern attackers. Construction of the wall began more than 2,000 years ago, during the Qin Dynasty.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Great Wall of China has a fascinating history, but one of the most interesting facts is that since 1987 it has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is a testament to its extraordinary value, which encompasses aspects of culture, history, and engineering. Recognition of the wall as a world heritage emphasizes its uniqueness in the global context.

Epic human labor

The construction of the Great Wall of China was a colossal project that required enormous human effort and sacrifice. Millions of workers from all walks of life actively contributed to its construction over the centuries, putting their labor and energy into this symbolic legacy. This epic structure reflects the greatness and complexity of not only the art of engineering, but also the scale of coordination and contribution of each person who took part in its creation.

Architectural wonders

Another fascinating fact about the Great Wall is its impressive scale and architectural splendor. Built with exquisite craftsmanship, the wall has various defensive elements such as watchtowers, fortresses, and battle posts. In addition, its design skillfully adapts to the natural contours of the landscape, covering complex terrain, including mountains, valleys and deserts.

The Great Wall of China seen from space

The Great Wall is often referred to as the only man-made structure visible from space. Although this claim has been the subject of debate among astronauts, its historical significance and grandeur remain undeniable.

