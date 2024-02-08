Things that should not be stored on the windowsill: 5 useful tips

In a cramped living space, it is important to take every centimeter into account, and using a window sill as an additional shelf is a smart solution. UAportal told you that there are certain items that should never be stored on them.

1. Household chemicals and cosmetics

It's important to keep aerosol sprays away from window sills, as they can be potentially dangerous when exposed to heat. The pressure inside these cans can lead to an explosion. Similarly, direct sunlight can reduce the effectiveness of detergents and even change the properties of cosmetics.

2. Electronics, books and photos

Moisture from an open window can damage electronics and sensitive items such as books and photographs. Additionally, prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause permanent fading, making cherished memories or valuable resources look less vivid over time. With this in mind, it is wise to avoid storing these items on window sills.

3. Mirrors

Mirrors can be a fire hazard if placed on windowsills. The magnification effect created by sunlight reflecting off the mirror surface can lead to fire, especially in the case of flammable materials such as tulle curtains or plastic window frames. For safety reasons, it is advisable to remove cosmetic mirrors, glasses, and vases made of thick glass from window sills.

4. Food

Although it may seem convenient to store certain foods on window sills, it is important to remember that most foods are prone to spoilage and can attract insects. Exposure to sunlight, temperature fluctuations, and high humidity levels can significantly affect the quality and safety of food.

5. Candles

It is important to be careful when storing candles on windowsills, as direct sunlight can cause them to melt. This not only leads to a messy and potentially dangerous situation, but also creates a fire risk.

