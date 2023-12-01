In Egypt it replaced water: 5 interesting facts about beer

Beer, the favorite drink of many, occupies a special place, being among the three most popular alcoholic beverages around the world. UAportal tells five interesting facts about this popular drink.

1. The birthplace of beer

Beer production originated in Ancient Egypt in the Neolithic era, around 9500 BC. However, the first brewers had no knowledge of filtration, so they drank beer through straws. In ancient China, a special kind of beer known as beer made from sprouted rice and flavored with fruit was common.

2. The popularity of beer over time

Beer gained popularity in ancient Greece, ancient Rome, and ancient Armenia, especially in regions where the climate favored unfavorable conditions for growing vines. Remarkably, beer continues to hold its popularity into the modern era.

3. Beer as a substitute for water in Egypt

During the Stone Age in Egypt, the Nile River experienced severe pollution, making its water unfit for consumption. As a solution, beer served as a substitute for drinking water. Even laborers who worked tirelessly to build the pyramids refreshed themselves with beer, receiving a ration of three glasses a day. In addition, it was believed that beer increases stamina and productivity.

4. Women brewers of early times

From the advent of beer until the end of the eighth century, brewing was a mostly female occupation, with an emphasis on attracting women with exceptional looks. This trend was observed in the different regions where beer was brewed. Patron goddesses of beer, such as Ninkasi in southern Mesopotamia and Menket in Egypt, are further examples of the significant role of women in brewing.

5. Ancient beer advertising

Believe it or not, beer advertising has been around since before our era. Around 4000 B.C. An artifact in the form of a medium-sized clay tablet served as the first beer advertisement. This clay tablet depicted an energetic young woman with glasses of foam and the inscription: "Drink beer with a lion's heart!"

