Fascinating facts about Leonardo da Vinci: what made his life special

The great genius and unique personality of Leonardo da Vinci, as the main representative of the Renaissance, left his mark on history not only through works of art but also a number of incredible discoveries and innovations. UAportal has prepared interesting facts about him.

1. Leonardo da Vinci came from a wealthy family. His father, Piero da Vinci, was a notary and landowner. Surprisingly, his mother came from a humble peasant family. Despite his father's attempts to involve him in the family profession, Leonardo showed no interest in social laws.

2. It is often overlooked that Leonardo had extraordinary musical abilities. When his case was presented in a Milan court, he was presented as a virtuoso musician, not an artist or inventor.

3. Leonardo was a vegetarian, considering those who consume food of animal origin as "walking cemeteries".

4. Leonardo was deeply fascinated by water. He developed scuba diving instructions, designed and documented a scuba breathing apparatus, and even created a concept for a scuba diving device. Many of his underwater inventions were the forerunners of modern diving technology.

5. Leonardo's imagination went far beyond art. He left behind numerous projects of revolutionary inventions, including a submarine, a helicopter, a loom, a ball bearing, and aircraft.

6. Leonardo da Vinci was the first artist to study cadavers in an attempt to unravel the complexity of muscle structure and location. Despite his extensive notes and anatomical drawings, Leonardo never published his scientific work.

