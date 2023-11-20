For many people, a cup of coffee is the first thing that comes to mind when they wake up. It has become a morning ritual that promises to energize and give a start to a new day. However, UAportal has prepared some tips on how to replace coffee.

Daily video

Leave the curtains open before going to bed

Don't underestimate the power of sunlight. In summer, waking up is much easier compared to the dark winter months. Sunlight affects our biorhythms by regulating hormones and lowering the level of melatonin, the hormone that induces sleep. An easy way to take advantage of this natural phenomenon is to leave the curtains open before going to bed so that sunlight enters your room in the morning.

Drink water

When you wake up, drink water in small sips to quickly rehydrate your body, especially your brain cells. Drinking water triggers the activation of synapses, the connection points between nerve cells, which helps you wake up faster. In addition, water stimulates the kidneys to eliminate toxins accumulated overnight that can cause drowsiness.

Eat some dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains theobromine, a substance that mildly increases blood pressure and heart rate, promoting alertness. It also contains a small amount of caffeine, which increases energy levels. Another alternative for a quick burst of energy is to eat an apple, which contains not only sugar but also pectin, which improves digestion.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee drinkers that can shorten their lives

Get moving

You don't have to go for a full morning jog. 5-10 minutes of exercise will be enough. Physical movement increases the body's energy needs, raising your breathing rate, heart rate, and blood pressure. It has also been found that morning exercise improves cognitive function by 12%.

Take a contrast shower

Treat yourself to a three-minute contrast shower after a short exercise or before breakfast. Start with warm water around 40 degrees Celsius and gradually lower the temperature to about 26 degrees. This temperature change will help you get rid of drowsiness and lethargy.

As a reminder, we have already written about what foods should not be added to coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!