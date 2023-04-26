Exercises for perfect abs: how to get six pack abs at home

In today's rapidly changing world, people are constantly looking for ways to simplify their lives and make tasks more feasible. UAportal has prepared a list of exercises that will help you achieve perfect abs.

Plank

The plank is a great exercise that targets the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. To perform the plank, start in a push-up position, but instead of lowering your body, keep it in a straight line with your elbows resting on the floor. Keep your body tense and maintain the pose for as long as possible.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss: tips from doctors

Video of the day

The plank is a great exercise because it can be done anywhere and no equipment is required. In addition, it works several muscles in the body, which allows you to use your time efficiently.

Twisting

The twist is another effective exercise that targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis. To perform a twist, sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet on the floor. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground. Take a kettlebell or ball in one hand and twist your torso to the right, then to the left, keeping your body tense.

The twist is an effective exercise because it targets the obliques, which are often overlooked when performing traditional abdominal exercises. In addition, it can be performed at home or in the gym with minimal equipment.

Read also: Why you should eat apples every day

Cycling

The bicycle is a classic exercise that targets the rectus abdominis and obliques. To perform the Bicycle exercise, lie on your back, hands behind your head, knees bent. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your right elbow to your left knee, straightening your right leg. Then switch sides and bring your left elbow to your right knee, straightening your left leg.

Cycling is a great exercise because it targets several core muscles and works your legs at the same time. In addition, it can be done at home without any equipment.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

Earlier, doctors shared 11 ways to reduce premature skin aging and prevent wrinkles.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!