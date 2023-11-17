During cold weather, condensation often forms on windows due to the temperature difference between the outside and inside of the house. However, there is a simple solution to combat this problem - the use of indoor plants. UAportal will tell you which plants will help.

Daily video

English Ivy

English ivy is affordable and acts as an excellent air filter, maintaining an optimal level of moisture in the house. In addition, it removes toxins from the air, which makes it useful for people with allergies. It is important to note that ivy is toxic to pets, so be careful and keep it out of their reach.

Lilies

Lilies are also ideal flowers for dealing with condensation because they grow in humid conditions and absorb excess liquid effectively. These plants do not require much maintenance and are suitable for beginners. In addition, lilies can neutralize toxins and mold spores and help purify the air.

Read also: They will take energy - what trees should not be planted near the house

Palm Tree

To create a tropical atmosphere that reduces humidity, add a palm tree to your living space. In addition to beautifying the home during the cold season, palm trees convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, making it easier for residents to breathe.

Chlorophytum

Another hardy plant that regulates humidity levels and improves air quality is chlorophytum, commonly known as the "spider plant." It requires minimal maintenance. Chlorophytum not only normalizes humidity levels but also effectively fights dust and purifies the air in the house.

Nephrolepis

Nephrolepis effectively regulates the humidity level and adapts well to the environment. This plant improves air quality and your overall well-being by eliminating formaldehyde, which can accumulate in various household items.

As a reminder, every flower lover wants her flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!