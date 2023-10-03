Uaportal has prepared a horoscope for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius for the beginning of October. Use tarot cards to find out what the stars have in store for these zodiac signs.

Aries

During this period, Aries may experience heartbreak, sadness, or loss, which is symbolized by the Three of Swords. It's important to remember that healing, acceptance, and working through grief are important for emotional well-being.

Take time to reflect on your emotions and allow yourself to heal. Seek support from loved ones and engage in activities that bring you joy. Remember that this difficult period will pass and you will be stronger than before.

Leo

For Leo, the Four of Swords signifies the need for rest, contemplation, and renewal. During this period, it is very important to take a break and recuperate. Slow down and allow yourself to relax.

Engage in activities that promote inner peace and self-reflection. This period of rest will allow you to recharge and come back stronger. Trust that self-care is essential for your overall well-being.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Four of Wands signifies celebration, harmony, and a solid foundation. There's a lot to celebrate during this period, whether it's personal achievements or stable relationships.

Immerse yourself in the joy and harmony around you. Take time to recognize your accomplishments and thank the people who have supported you. This is a time to celebrate and express gratitude for the positive aspects of life.

