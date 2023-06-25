In accordance with the cosmic forces operating on the week of June 26 - July 2, UAportal has prepared horoscopes for Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. These celestial revelations shed light on various aspects of life, including family, personal growth, creativity, love, and much more.

Capricorn.

Capricorns, guided by the caring influence of the Moon in their sign, take on the role of nurturer in family life. Their reliable and responsible nature is evident from the fact that they prioritize the well-being and happiness of their loved ones. Capricorns' constant support and practical approach create a stable and safe environment for family members.

They know how to lay a solid foundation and are ready to do anything to meet the needs of their loved ones. Capricorns' presence brings a sense of comfort and reliability to their loved ones, fostering a deep sense of connection and unity.

Video of the day

Aquarius.

Aquarius, under the influence of the North Node in their sign, play the role of initiator of change in the family. They have a forward-thinking and progressive mindset, challenge traditional norms and strive to create an inclusive and harmonious family structure.

Read also: Horoscope for July: what three zodiac signs the stars have in store for inspiration

Aquarius encourages open communication, accepts unique points of view, and fosters an atmosphere that celebrates individuality. They are eager to initiate meaningful discussions, explore new ideas, and encourage personal growth in their family. Aquarius's influence inspires their loved ones to embrace their true selves and gain a sense of freedom and authenticity within the family.

Pisces

Pisces, whose sign is the South Node, takes on the role of family healer, emphasizing emotional healing and compassion. They have a deep understanding of the complexity of human emotions and are skilled at listening compassionately. Pisces may find themselves revisiting past family relationship dynamics in an effort to resolve any unresolved issues or conflicts.

They have a deep sense of forgiveness and are able to create a safe space for their loved ones to express their feelings and heal old wounds. The presence of Pisces brings a sense of emotional balance and stability, contributing to the creation of an atmosphere of care and support in the family.

As reported by UAportal, earlier astrologers named the two most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!