Three zodiac signs will face a conflict in the family: End of October horoscope

UAportal has prepared a horoscope offering valuable tips for people under the signs of Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius. Learn the methods that will help to resolve family conflicts reasonably and maintain healthy relationships.

Libra

Libra may face family conflicts in the near future. Open communication and active listening should be practiced to resolve conflicts peacefully. By striving for compromise and understanding, Libra will manage to maintain harmonious relationships with family members.

Read also: the "Age of Villains" will bring great success to three zodiac signs: their lives will turn around

Scorpio

Scorpios' inflammatory nature and desire for control may lead to clashes in their family relationships. Empathy and patience in dealing with loved ones is highly recommended. By practicing emotional restraint and deepening their understanding of others' points of view, Scorpios will be able to emanate conflicts with grace.

Sagittarius

Known for their independence and a desire for freedom, Sagittarians may clash with family members over differing expectations or restrictions. It's important to find a balance between asserting your individuality and respecting the feelings of the loved ones. By encouraging open dialogue and practicing compromise, Sagittarians can maintain healthy family relationships.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!