UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Libra until the end of 2023. Find out which signs have an innate thirst for travel and an irresistible desire to explore new places.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous and free-spirited nature, making them one of the zodiac signs most likely to move to a new city or country. These people love to discover new places and are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with its unique and out-of-the-box thinking, is another zodiac sign that is very prone to moving to a new city or country. They crave intellectual stimulation and new experiences, often feeling anxious if they stay in the same environment for too long.

Libra

Libras have a strong sense of balance and harmony, and their desire for new experiences often drives them to move. With a love of beauty and aesthetics, Libra is attracted to places that offer a vibrant cultural scene and opportunities for artistic expression and elegance.

