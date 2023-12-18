UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius for December 18-24. Learn about the problem-solving and decision-making of these three zodiac signs.

Gemini

From December 18 to 24, Geminis may face difficulties in solving problems and making decisions. They should utilize their strong communication skills to gather information and consider alternative perspectives. Seeking advice from trustworthy people and maintaining an open mind can improve their problem-solving abilities and help them make informed decisions.

Libra

Between December 18 and 24, Libras may encounter obstacles in problem-solving and decision-making. To overcome these difficulties, they should rely on their natural sense of balance and objectivity. By carefully weighing the pros and cons and trusting their intuition, Libras will be able to overcome obstacles and make the right decisions. Seeking the advice of trusted people can provide valuable information and guidance.

Aquarius

Between December 18 and 24, Aquarians may face dilemmas in solving problems and making decisions. Aquarians will benefit from using their innovative and independent nature to find creative solutions. By employing analytical skills and logical thinking, they can solve problems by taking into account all relevant factors.

