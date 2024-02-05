Three zodiac signs will prefer rest and leisure: Horoscope for the week of February 5-11

UAportal has prepared horoscope for Cancer, Leo and Virgo for the week of February 5-11. Learn about the rest and leisure of these three zodiac signs.

Cancer

Cancer is advised to prioritize rest and leisure time. This period is ideal for exploring creative pursuits, such as drawing or writing, that nourish the soul. Spending time in nature, whether it's hiking or just sitting in a quiet environment, can help Cancerians connect with their emotions and find inner peace.

Leo

Lions are advised to give themselves to activities that bring joy and excitement. Taking dance classes or attending a live performance will allow them to express their vibrant energy. Taking up sports or exercise can also provide a well-deserved break from routine and help Lions feel invigorated.

Virgo

Virgo should focus on relaxation and self-care. Engaging in gentle exercises such as Pilates or stretching can help them release tension and find peace. A relaxing day at the spa or activities such as aromatherapy and meditation can create a soothing atmosphere that will help Virgo relax.

