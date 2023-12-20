UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius for the second half of December. Find out how these three zodiac signs will boost confidence and self-esteem.

Daily video

Libra

During this period, you may face challenges related to self-confidence and self-esteem. It's important to be aware of negative self-talk and combat any doubts. Focus on your strengths and achievements, and surround yourself with support and positive influences.

Scorpio

Confidence and self-esteem may take center stage during this period. Tap into your inner strength and embrace your individuality. Take time for introspection and boost your self-esteem with positive affirmations and self-respect.

Sagittarius

This period brings opportunities for growth and expansion in terms of your confidence and self-esteem. Trust in your abilities and believe in your value. Surround yourself with positive and supportive people who uplift your spirits and inspire you.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!