Three zodiac signs will boost self-esteem: Horoscope for the week of February 19-25

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius for the week of February 19-25. Learn about improving self-esteem of these three zodiac signs.

Daily video

Libra

Libra may feel an increase in confidence and self-esteem. A suitable opportunity may present itself to tackle the latest tasks and projects with a positive attitude. Libra's enhanced self-expression and communication skills may lead to successful interactions and negotiations.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will improve communication and self-expression skills: Horoscope for the second half of February

Scorpio

Scorpios may experience a new sense of confidence and self-esteem during the week. This is an ideal time to reflect on their strengths and achievements, which can boost their self-confidence. This can lead to increased self-esteem and a positive outlook on their capabilities.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians may experience a surge of confidence and self-esteem during the week. Their adventurous spirit and optimism may be at its peak, boosting everyone's sense of confidence. This is a favorable time for Sagittarians to embrace individuality and showcase their strengths.

As UAportal reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!