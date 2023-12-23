Three zodiac signs will experience a positive phase in their careers: Horoscope for the weekend of December 23-24

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn for December 23-24. Learn about favorable career prospects for these three zodiac signs.

Daily video

Taurus

Taurus can expect a positive phase in their career and professional life on December 23-24. This supports their diligent efforts and hard work, which will lead to recognition and rewards. It is a favorable time for Taurus to showcase their skills and take on new responsibilities.

Read also: Three zodiac signs are waiting for career developments: Horoscope for the New Year

Virgo

The horoscope for Virgo on December 23-24 indicates a favorable period for career and professional life. They may experience increased creativity and innovative thinking, which may lead to new prospects and projects. People under the sign of Virgo are advised to trust their instincts and accept challenges.

Capricorn

Capricorns can expect progress and positive results in career and professional life on December 23-24. This favorable environment offers opportunities for growth and recognition, potentially elevating Capricorns to leadership positions or assigning them additional responsibilities that demonstrate their competence.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!