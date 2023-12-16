UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius for December 16-17. Learn about the creativity and inspiration of these three zodiac signs.

Daily video

Gemini

On December 16 and 17, Gemini's imagination and creativity will be at an all-time high. Take advantage of unique ideas and solutions that can revolutionize your work. Take risks and think outside the box because your innovative approach will delight others and bring great results.

Libra

On December 16 and 17, Libra's artistic sensibilities are heightened. Explore your artistic passions and find inspiration in different art forms. Connect with others on a deeper level through creative expression.

Aquarius

Aquarians will experience a surge of creativity and inspiration on December 16 and 17. Trust your instincts and embrace your individuality. Showcase your unique talents and embark on new projects.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!