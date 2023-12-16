Three zodiac signs can expect love and relationships: Horoscope for December 16-17

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces on December 16-17. Find out the love forecast for these three signs.

Daily video

Cancer

During December 16 and 17, individuals with the zodiac sign Cancer can expect significant attention to love and relationships. This period strengthens romantic ties and deepens emotional bonds. It is advisable to engage in sincere communication and intimate conversations with partners, which will promote deeper understanding and connection.

Scorpio

For those born under the sign of Scorpio, December 16 and 17 are an important time for love and relationships. Strengthening emotional ties and passionate relationships contribute to the development of passion. In romantic partnerships, you can experience an increased sense of desire and intimacy, creating a deeper connection and stronger emotional bonds.

Pisces

Between December 16 and 17, Pisces zodiac signs should expect love and relationships to become very important to them. This contributes to the emergence of tender moments and the strengthening of bonds based on compassion. The increased sensitivity and empathy of Pisces allow them to better understand the needs and emotions of their partner, contributing to the establishment of deeper emotional connections and stronger relationships.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!