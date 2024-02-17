Three zodiac signs will be prone to creative pursuits and emotional expression: Horoscope for February 17-18

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for the weekend of February 17-18. Learn about the propensity for creative exploration and emotional expression of these three signs.

Daily video

Capricorn

When it comes to creativity and inspiration, Capricorns are endowed with a strong sense of discipline and determination. The Moon-Venus conjunction can cause a surge of creativity and innovative ideas, giving them the impetus to bring their visions to life. With their practical approach, Capricorns can turn their ideas into a tangible reality, making them effective creators in various fields of art.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will increase emotional balance: Horoscope for the second half of February

Aquarius

For Aquarians, creativity and inspiration often stem from their unique and unconventional outlook on life. A harmonious combination of Mars and Neptune can ignite a heightened sense of imagination and artistic expression. This can move Aquarians to explore avant-garde creative endeavors and innovative projects, allowing them to display their visionary nature and embrace cutting-edge ideas during this period.

Pisces

The alignment of Jupiter and Uranus can cause them to experience a surge of inspiration and creative enthusiasm, resulting in deeply moving and spiritually enlightening creations. Their innate sensitivity and empathy allow them to invest universal emotions and deep feelings into their work, evoking feelings of compassion and understanding in their viewers. Pisces can also find inspiration in their dreamy and intuitive nature, appealing to their subconscious.

As UAportal reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!