UAportal has prepared a list of signs that indicate a futile relationship. By understanding the importance of communication, trust, and emotional support, you can work on building strong, fulfilling, and sustainable relationships.

Daily video

Lack of communication

When partners stop sharing their thoughts, feelings, and concerns with each other, it can lead to misunderstandings and resentment. This gap in communication can also lead to unresolved conflicts and a sense of distance between the couple. It is therefore crucial to address this issue by promoting open and honest communication to improve the relationship and prevent it from deteriorating further.

Read also: Three life hacks to help improve relationships: 5 love languages and communication techniques

Loss of trust

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and when it is broken, it can be difficult to rebuild. Lying or constantly breaking promises can easily destroy it. Without it, relationships become unstable and fragile. You need to address this issue through open conversations, transparency, and working to rebuild trust.

Lack of emotional support

Partners who do not provide emotional support often do not understand or validate each other's feelings and needs. This can lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness, and resentment. Healthy relationships require emotional support, empathy and understanding. It's important to address this by actively listening to each other, expressing empathy, and offering support when needed.

To recap, we've shared some practical tips to help couples keep the passion in their marriage alive.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!