Three indoor plants that everyone can grow

Houseplants can freshen up your living space, improve air quality and create a more comfortable and pleasant atmosphere. However, not all plants are easy to care for; moreover, some require a lot of attention, patience and experience. UAportal has prepared a list of three unpretentious houseplants that will grow in your home without much effort, even for inexperienced owners.

Pothos

Pothos or devil's ivy is a hardy plant that can grow without regular care, watering and frequent fertilisation. Pothos adapts to both bright and low light conditions. It is known for its long, heart-shaped leaves in green or yellow shades with variegated patterns.

It is an ideal choice for busy people who want to enjoy the beauty of houseplants without spending a lot of time on maintenance. Devil's ivy can be placed on a shelf, table or in a hanging basket, and it is easily propagated by stem cuttings. Pothos is also a natural air purifier.

Snake plant

Serpentine or mother-in-law's tongue is a hardy succulent plant with upright, sword-shaped leaves of green, yellow or variegated colour. It is able to withstand drought, lack of light and temperature extremes. This plant is ideal for bedrooms, offices and living rooms as it produces oxygen at night and improves sleep quality. In addition, the snake plant has purifying properties, as it can absorb toxins such as benzene, formaldehyde and xylene. The plant can be planted in a pot or decorative planter, and propagated by dividing the rhizome or planting leaf cuttings.

Zanzibar pearl

The Zanzibar pearl or plant of eternity is a tropical houseplant with shiny, waxy leaves and a sculptural appearance. It is slow growing and can survive in low light, dry air and infrequent watering. The plant of eternity is often chosen for offices, lobbies and hotels because it looks incredible despite the fact that it does not require careful maintenance.

The Zanzibar pearl is also known for its purifying properties, as it is able to neutralise toxins such as toluene, xylene and chloroform. It is propagated by dividing the rhizome or by stem cuttings. The plant can be planted in a decorative pot or a modern planter.

