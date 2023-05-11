Three zodiac signs will be lucky with money this week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope that examines the astrological influences for the week of May 8-14 and how they relate to the concept of money and finance. Three zodiac signs will be lucky - Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

Sagittarius

With the Sun in Sagittarius, you may feel more optimistic and confident about your financial future. This is a great time to take calculated risks and invest in yourself and your future.

Unexpected financial gains or opportunities may also arise that will significantly increase your income.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sign can bring a sense of emotional stability that will allow you to make wise financial decisions. You may also find that your hard work and dedication to your career has paid off in the form of a promotion or salary increase.

However, be careful with excessive spending. The urge to spend can be strong.

Aquarius

