Three zodiac signs will be lucky: Horoscope for 2024

UAportal has prepared a good luck horoscope for Gemini, Capricorn and Aquarius for 2024. The forecast indicates positive changes in professional, emotional and financial spheres.

Daily video

Gemini

This year, Gemini will experience a surge of luck in their professional and financial endeavors. Due to the influence of Jupiter, the planet of luck, it is expected that there will be opportunities for growth and advancement in their career field.

This placement improves their decision-making ability and helps them make good choices that will lead to success. Gemini's social life also benefits as fortunate circumstances can lead to meeting influential people and making useful connections.

Capricorn

Capricorns will experience a strong sense of luck this year, which will affect different aspects of their lives. With Jupiter, the planet of growth, in their house of education and travel, there is potential for exploring new horizons and expanding knowledge.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will face financial changes: Horoscope for February

The placement of Saturn and Sun opens up opportunities for professional success and financial wealth. Capricorns are advised to work hard and stay focused, as their efforts may pay off and lead to fruitful results.

Aquarius

A period of extreme good fortune awaits Aquarians this year, especially in personal and creative endeavors. The placement of Uranus, their ruling planet and Venus, encourages them to pursue unexpected and exciting experiences in the realms of art, innovation and love.

In addition, the presence of Mars, the planet of action and ambition in the partner sector indicates favorable alliances in both personal and professional life. Moreover, financially, the luck of Aquarians will increase due to new favorable opportunities.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!