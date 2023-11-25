UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Scorpio, Taurus, and Virgo for November 25-26. Discover potential improvements in friendship and social interaction for these zodiac signs.

Daily video

Scorpio

According to the horoscope for the zodiac sign Scorpio, positive changes in friendships and social life are expected on November 25-26. You are likely to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships through an open and sociable approach. Scorpios should take advantage of these opportunities and enjoy the warmth and support of their social circle.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will achieve their goals: horoscope for the end of November

Taurus

The horoscope indicates that Taurus may have an opportunity to strengthen their friendships and social ties. Being surrounded by friends who support and care about you will create a sense of belonging and security. Taurus is advised to prioritize the development of friendships and engage in activities that are of common interest.

Virgo

According to the horoscope, representatives of the Virgo zodiac sign can count on a lively and vibrant social life. Numerous social connections and encounters may arise, allowing for stronger ties and new friendships. Taking advantage of these social opportunities will allow Virgos to experience joy and self-realization.

As UAportal reported earlier, astrologers have named the two most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!