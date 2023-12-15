In the modern world, cell phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, but charging the battery can be problematic. UAportal has prepared five ways to charge your phone without harming its battery.

Charging with the original adapter

Using the original charging adapter that comes with your smartphone is one of the most effective ways to properly charge your smartphone. This choice ensures proper voltage and amperage, reducing the risk of battery damage. It is important to avoid using third-party adapters that may not provide the voltage and amperage required by your smartphone, which can damage the battery.

Avoid prolonged use of wireless charging

Despite its convenience, wireless charging is not always the best option. Its prolonged use can cause excessive heat, which in turn can deteriorate the battery over time. It is advisable to use wireless charging intermittently.

Using a quality paverbank

Investing in a quality paverbank can be a reliable way to ensure that your smartphone is properly charged, especially while on the go. Look for a device with the appropriate capacity and features, such as temperature control, to protect your smartphone's battery. It is important to avoid using inexpensive or little-known paverbanks, as they may not have the necessary safety features to protect your smartphone battery.

Avoid overcharging

One of the simplest but very important methods of charging your smartphone properly is to avoid overcharging. It is recommended to disconnect it from the charger when the battery reaches 100%. Otherwise, it can lead to overcharging the battery and shorten the battery life. It is also advisable to refrain from using your smartphone while it is recharging to minimize the risk of overcharging the battery.

Properly store your smartphone while charging

While charging your smartphone, make sure that it is placed on a flat, stable surface to ensure proper ventilation and prevent overheating. Do not charge it under pillows, blankets or in a confined space.

